Fitbit launches Luxe fitness tracker in India

Fitbit today announced India availability of Fitbit Luxe. From stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking, you can keep track of your health metrics in a chic bracelet design.

Luxe retails for Rs 10,999 and is available in Lunar White / Soft Gold Stainless Steel, Black / Graphite Stainless Steel, and Orchid / Platinum Stainless Steel colours. Available for Rs 17,999, the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition comes with a gold stainless steel Parker Link Bracelet from the jewellery brand Gorjana, and includes a peony classic band.

Classic and woven bands are available for Rs 2,499. The Gorjana Parker Link Bracelet in soft gold stainless steel is available for Rs 5,499.

Fitbit Luxe Specifications

Fitbit Luxe

The Fitbit Luxe features a 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, and a Vibration motor. In addition, it has Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. There’s a battery life of up to 5 days and a charge time of 2 hours.

The Fitbit Luxe tracker is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The tracker can be further controlled with the Fitbit app. Further, you get 20+ exercise modes to get real-time stats during your workouts. In addition, the tracker also has 24/7 heart rate monitoring. One can use the Fitbit app to log periods, record symptoms, track ovulation and more.

A personalized standard for tracking activity beyond steps, Active Zone Minutes, measures your time spent in each heart rate zone. Moreover, Fitbit’s Stress Management Score provides a daily assessment of your body’s ability to handle stress based on your activity levels, sleep, and heart rate.

Talking about fitness bands, GOQii, one of the known players in fitness segment launched GOQii Vital 4 fitness band back in May. Further, the GOQii Vital 4 band comes with an AMOLED colour display with 120×120 pixel resolution. The band can be connected to the GOQii app on your smartphone through which you can change a host of watch faces. The band offers IP68 resistance protecting it from dust and water.