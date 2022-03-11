Fire-Boltt Thunder launched with 30 sports mode, over 200 watch faces

Fire-boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India called Fire-Boltt Thunder. The watch comes with a whopping 30 sports modes, Bluetooth calling feature, a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, up to 7 days of battery life and more.

Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the new watch.

The Fire-boltt Thunder will be available for sale on Amazon for Rs 4,999 starting March 14 at 12PM. The smartwatch will be available in three colour options: Black, Gold, and Silver. The watch also comes with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

Fire-Boltt Thunder Features

The Thunder smartwatch by Fire-boltt sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED (360 × 360 pixels) full touch display. Besides, the smartwatch comes with over 200 cloud based watch faces.

The watch has 30 sports modes including hiking, Badminton, Basketball, Skipping, Cycling, Running and Walking. Sensors on the watch include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and light sensor.

Furthermore, the wearable comes with Bluetooth calling feature with a built-in microphone and speaker. The watch can provide a 7-day battery life on a single charge as per claims from the company.

Moreover, the Fire-boltt Thunder comes with a heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker and a SpO2 monitor for measuring blood-oxygen levels. There is also an integrated Breathe Mode for meditative breathing and female health tracking.

Additionally, the watch supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. Other features include a stopwatch, alarm, app notifications, weather updates, drink water reminders, sedentary reminders, flashlight, alarm, stopwatch, and clock.

The watch also features games like thunder battleship, young bird, and 2048 that can be played offline. Lastly, it carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Recently, Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 smartwatch was launched. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 and it is available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartwatch comes in four colour options: Black, Blue, Green, Gray, and Red.