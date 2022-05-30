Fire-Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2499

Fire-boltt has now launched a new smartwatch called Fire-Boltt Talk 2 in India. The watch is priced at Rs 2,499.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is now available for sale on Amazon. The smartwatch comes in three colour options: Black, White, Blue, Rose Gold, and Green. The watch also comes with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

Let’s look at the specifications, and features of the new watch.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Features

The Talk 2 smartwatch by Fire-boltt sports a 1.28-inch HD (240×240 pixels) display. It is an LCD panel housed in a metal frame. Furthermore, the full touch screen supports complete capacitive and responsive touch interface.

The watch has 60 sports modes. These include Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, and Climbing among others. The smartwatch has a wide range of watch faces.

The Watch carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It can withstand dust, spills, raindrops and is sweatproof too. At the moment, the battery life is not known. It has built-in games such as Flappy Birds and 1048 which can be played offline as well.

The Fire-boltt Talk 2 comes with a heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker and a SpO2 monitor for measuring blood-oxygen levels. It enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. This smartwatch features a dial pad, option to access recent calls & sync your phone’s contacts.

The wearable supports smart notifications from apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter among others and incoming call alerts. Other features include a stopwatch, alarm, app notifications, weather updates, and menstrual reminders.

Recently, Fire-Boltt Tornado Calling smartwatch was launched for Rs 4,999. It is currently available for purchase on Flipkart. Fire-Boltt Tornado Calling is available in five colour options, namely Black, Grey, Blue, Green and Red.