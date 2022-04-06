Fire-Boltt Incredible smartwatch launched in India

Fire-boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India called Fire-Boltt Incredible. The watch comes with 1.3-inch AMOLED display, over 200 cloud-based watch faces, up to 7days of battery life and more.

Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the new watch.

The Fire-boltt Incredible will be available for sale on Amazon for Rs 3,999 starting April 8. The smartwatch will be available in two colour options: Black and Gold. The watch also comes with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

Fire-Boltt Incredible Specifications

The new smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with 360 x 360-pixel resolution. It also comes with over 200 cloud-based watch faces. Furthermore, there is a rotating crown on the side to navigate across the UI.

The smartwatch comes with 28 sports modes. These include cycling, skipping, football, badminton, walking, running and more. It also comes with up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge in normal mode. Further, it will also offer up to 20 days of stand by time.

In addition, the wearable comes with IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Thereare also a SpO2 sensor, female health-tracking, a heart rate tracker and a sleep tracker. Other features include music control and camera control, weather updates, drink water reminders, sedentary reminders, flashlight, alarm, stopwatch, and clock.

The wearable supports smart notifications from apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter among others and incoming call alerts. Lastly, the Fire-Boltt Incredible also feature games like thunder battleship, young bird, and 2048 that can be played offline.

Recently, Fire-Boltt Ring 2 smartwatch was launched in India. The Fire-Boltt Ring 2 will be available for sale on Flipkart for Rs 4,499 starting April 6. The smartwatch will be available in four colour options: Black, Cream, Blue, and White. The watch also comes with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.