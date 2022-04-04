HomeNewsFire-Boltt Incredible to launch soon in India

Fire-Boltt Incredible to launch soon in India

Fire-Boltt Incredible is now listed on Amazon with the landing page revealing the specifications of the smartwatch.

By Meenu Rana
Fire-Boltt Incredible

Highlights

  • Fire-Boltt Incredible will come to India
  • It will be available on Amazon
  • There will be 7ays of battery life

Fire-Boltt recently launched Ring 2 smartwatch in India. It now seems like the company will soon launch a new smartwatch in the country soon called Fire-Boltt Incredible.

A dedicated microsite for Fire-Boltt Incredible has now gone live on Amazon. This suggests that the smartwatch will launch soon in India. The exact launch date is not revealed but the listing has revealed a few specifications of the upcoming smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Incredible Specifications

The upcoming smartwatch will sport a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with 360 x 360-pixel resolution. It will come with over 200 cloud-based watch faces. Furthermore, there will be a rotating crown on the side to navigate across the UI.

The smartwatch will come with 28 sports modes. These include cycling, skipping, football, badminton, walking, running and more. It will also come with up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge in normal mode. Further, it will also offer up to 20 days of stand by time.

In addition, the wearable will come with IP68 water and dustproof rating. There will be also a SpO2 sensor, female health-tracking, a heart rate tracker and a sleep tracker. Other features include music control and camera control, weather updates, drink water reminders, sedentary reminders, flashlight, alarm, stopwatch, and clock.

Lastly, the Fire-Boltt Incredible will also feature games like thunder battleship, young bird, and 2048 that can be played offline.

Meanwhile, the Fire-Boltt Ring 2 will be available for sale on Flipkart for Rs 4,499 starting April 6. The smartwatch will be available in four colour options: Black, Cream, Blue, and White. The watch also comes with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

The watch comes with a whopping 30 sports modes, Bluetooth calling feature, a 1.69-inch display, up to 7 days of battery life and more.

 

