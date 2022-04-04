Fire-Boltt Ring 2 smartwatch with 30 sports mode, 7-day battery life launched in India

Fire-Boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India called Fire-Boltt Ring 2. The watch comes with a whopping 30 sports modes, Bluetooth calling feature, a 1.69-inch display, up to 7 days of battery life and more.

Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the new watch.

The Fire-Boltt Ring 2 will be available for sale on Flipkart for Rs 4,499 starting April 6. The smartwatch will be available in four colour options: Black, Cream, Blue, and White. The watch also comes with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

Fire-Boltt Ring 2 Specifications

The Ring 2 smartwatch by Fire-boltt sports a larger 1.69-inch full touch display with 240 × 280 pixel resolution. Users can also choose from a ton of watch faces with its cloud-based watch faces. Furthermore, the wearable comes with Bluetooth calling feature with a built-in microphone and speaker.

ALSO READ: Fire-Boltt Thunder launched with 30 sports mode, over 200 watch faces

The watch has 30 sports modes including hiking, Badminton, Basketball, Skipping, Cycling, Running and Walking. Sensors on the watch include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and light sensor.

Besides, the wearable can provide a 7-day battery life on a single charge as per claims from the company.

Moreover, the Fire-boltt Ring 2 comes with a heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker and a SpO2 monitor for measuring blood-oxygen levels. There is also an integrated Breathe Mode for meditative breathing and female health tracking.

Additionally, the watch supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. Other features include a stopwatch, alarm, app notifications, weather updates, drink water reminders, sedentary reminders, flashlight, alarm, stopwatch, and clock.

The watch also features games like thunder battleship, young bird, and 2048 that can be played offline. Lastly, it carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.