Fire-Boltt Hulk launched in India with over 100 sports modes, Bluetooth Calling

Fire-Boltt has announced the launch of Hulk, a Bluetooth Calling smartwatch in India. Launched exclusively on Flipkart, the smartwatch is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 3499.

Fire-Boltt Hulk Features

Fire-Boltt Hulk sports a 1.78” AMOLED display with 368*448 pixels resolution, in addition to as many as 100 different sports modes. It comes with the Bluetooth calling feature with support for Bluetooth v3. The smartwatch also comes with features including call history, quick access dialpad, and sync contacts.

The smartwatch is equipped with a Voice Assistant including an improved inbuilt set of microphone and speaker. Furthermore, the Fire-Boltt Hulk comes with a battery that can sustain for up to 6 days in normal mode and at least 15 days in standby mode.

Further, the watch comes with an SPO2 monitor which tracks the blood oxygen levels all day. It alerts when it’s abnormally elevated while the 24/7 dynamic HR tracker would help you take care of your heart better.

The watch has multiple watch faces and utility-based features like a calculator. It has features like camera control, music control, and smart notification for calls, messages, etc. It comes with 100 different sports modes including cycling, swimming, skiing, aerobics, running, walking, etc. Besides, the smartwatch also comes with IP67 dust and water resistant rating.

