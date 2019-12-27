  • 15:19 Dec 27, 2019

Advertisement

Fingers Beaute wireless headset launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 27, 2019 1:22 pm

Latest News

The device is loaded with a 200mAh battery that gives 6 hours of playback time with 1.5 hours of charging.
Advertisement

Fingers, a relatively new brand in India, has today announced the launch of its wireless headset in India. Dubbed as Beaute, the company has not revealed the pricing and availability of the product. 

 

The latest headset is quite lightweight with just 150 grams. The headset comes with a plush leatherette on the ear-cups, which the brand claims provide comfort. The device is loaded with a 200mAh battery that gives 6 hours of playback time with 1.5 hours of charging. 

 

The headset can be connected to the smartphone using Bluetooth or AUX mode. The wireless headset comes with Voice Prompts feature that enables the user to control call and volume functions by voice command. It also comes equipped with a MicroSD slot and FM Radio functionality as well. The wireless headset is equipped with a high-quality 40 mm driver unit that provides deep bass.

 

“FINGERS Beauté Wireless Headset definitely emerges as the perfect companion for all moods eventually tantalizing your senses with its exquisite looks and sound and in turn, setting the bar quite high for its established competitors to match! Interestingly, all customers can register their FINGERS products on www.fingers.co.in to stay in touch with what’s happening in FINGERS World, win exciting mystery gifts and much more!” the company said in a statement.

 

Advertisement

Exclusive: Oppo A5 2020 new variant with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India at Rs 14,990

Good and Bad of Vivo: TMI Report Card 2019

LG offering a free 24-inch LG LED TV with LG G8X ThinQ in India

Samsung Galaxy A30s receives a price cut in India

How to watch free content on BSNL TV application?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro to reportedly charge completely in around 35 minutes

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Fingers Beaute wireless headset Fingers Beaute wireless headset launch Fingers Beaute wireless headset features Fingers Beaute wireless headset specs Fingers wireless headset Fingers

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones launched

Claw launches G11 dual driver gaming earphones for Rs 1490

Realme fitness band to launch in the first half of 2020

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

TMI Report 2019 for Vivo

TMI Report 2019 for Vivo
Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies