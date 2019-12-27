Fingers Beaute wireless headset launched in India

The device is loaded with a 200mAh battery that gives 6 hours of playback time with 1.5 hours of charging.

Fingers, a relatively new brand in India, has today announced the launch of its wireless headset in India. Dubbed as Beaute, the company has not revealed the pricing and availability of the product.

The latest headset is quite lightweight with just 150 grams. The headset comes with a plush leatherette on the ear-cups, which the brand claims provide comfort. The device is loaded with a 200mAh battery that gives 6 hours of playback time with 1.5 hours of charging.

The headset can be connected to the smartphone using Bluetooth or AUX mode. The wireless headset comes with Voice Prompts feature that enables the user to control call and volume functions by voice command. It also comes equipped with a MicroSD slot and FM Radio functionality as well. The wireless headset is equipped with a high-quality 40 mm driver unit that provides deep bass.

“FINGERS Beauté Wireless Headset definitely emerges as the perfect companion for all moods eventually tantalizing your senses with its exquisite looks and sound and in turn, setting the bar quite high for its established competitors to match! Interestingly, all customers can register their FINGERS products on www.fingers.co.in to stay in touch with what’s happening in FINGERS World, win exciting mystery gifts and much more!” the company said in a statement.

