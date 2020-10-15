Advertisement

FIFA 21 + DUALSHOCK4 controller bundle arrives for PS4

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 12:33 pm

A new bundle including the new FIFA 21 and DUALSHOCK4 Wireless Controller has arrived for the PS4 at a price of Rs 6,990.
Sony's PlayStation comes in various bundles where it includes various games and vouchers with the PlayStation. Today, another bundle for the PlayStation 4 has arrived where it includes EA SPORTS FIFA 21 + DUALSHOCK4 Wireless Controller + FUT 21 Voucher +  PS Plus 14-day Free Trial Voucher at a price of Rs 6,990.

 

PS4 Bundle

 

According to EA and Sony, this is a limited period offer and is available only till the stocks last. The bundle offer will be available across all online and offline stores from October 20, 2020.

 

PS5 Trademark Issue

 

Sony also unveiled the PS5 a while ago, but currently no pricing has been revealed for the PS5 in India as the brand is currently facing trademark issues for PS5 where a person in India already registered the PS5 trademark in India 3 months before the console arrived. 

 

PlayStation 5

 

The trademark issues are causing a major delay in launch of the PS5 in India. The launch date of the PS5 currently stands for 19th November worldwide. Sony has also confirmed backward compatibility, which means most of the games of the PS4 will work on the PS5 too. 

 

PS5 Specifications 

 

The PlayStation 5 runs on an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and features a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, which outputs 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each The PS5 will have a solid-state drive (SSD) of up to 825GB, and system memory of 16GB. The console will support features like real-time ray tracing. The machine will support 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, and there is also support for outputting 8K graphics. The system will have 3D tempest audio for better audio visual experience.

 

There are 2 variants for the PS5, one with an optical drive which will support 4K Blu-Ray discs for games and one will be the Digital-Only variant where you will have to sign in with your PlayStation ID, and then go to PlayStation Store to buy the games from the store because there will be no optical drive. 

 

The PlayStation 5 with Optical Drive costs $499 (Approx Rs 36,000) and the Digital-Only variant costs $399 (Approx Rs 29,000). Indian pricing is yet to be revealed. 

