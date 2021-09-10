Fenda Audio PA300 Speaker launched at Rs 15,999

Fenda Audio has announced the launch of the new F&D PA300 100-Watt Bluetooth Wireless Party Speaker system. F&D PA300 comes with a festive season limited time price offer of Rs 15,999. It is available at all leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms and is backed with a 12-months warranty.

The new speaker boasts powerful performance, multiple inputs, Karaoke mode, and a robust portable body. The Fenda Audio F&D PA300 is a speaker for both indoor and outdoor use. In addition, it features an in-built rechargeable battery for places where electricity isn’t available.

F&D PA300 Features

Fenda Audio’s latest speaker system is, especially for the House Parties. It is sporting a pair of large 7-inch woofers and a pair of 2-inch tweeters, driven by a powerful 100-Watt amplifier. The F&D PA300 also comes with multi-colour disco lights.

The internals is well-protected using a robust ADS plastic body. A metal grille up front protects the drivers from external accidental damage. And since the weight of the large speaker makes it inconvenient to port around, Fenda Audio has added a trolley system so that you can wheel it wherever you plan to take your party.

The speaker packs a fairly large 7000mAh rechargeable Li-Ion battery that allows you to take your party outdoors and last for a good 5 hours non-stop.

Lastly, the Fenda Audio F&D PA300 is also feature-rich. Sporting multiple inputs such as a USB, auxiliary, Optical, Bluetooth, Microphone, and Guitar, the speaker also features a built-in FM Radio for those who need to tune in to the local terrestrial radio stations for news and music.

And finally, there’s Karaoke mode that supports both a wired and wireless microphone so you can pass the mic around to your gang or friends without having to move the speaker from its place. All the controls, from volume to track change and play/pause, are available on the speaker’s top. You can also take control from afar using the fully functional IR remote control.