Fenda Audio launches HT-330 Soundbar at a discounted price of Rs 7,999

Fenda Audio (F&D) has extended its portfolio of powerful and multifunctional Soundbars. F&D has announced the launch of HT-330 Soundbar with a subwoofer.

F&D HT-330 has a market price of Rs 9,990. As a part of the company’s special ongoing offers, customers can purchase this Soundbar at a discounted price of Rs 7,999. The product is available on the company’s official website and all leading e-commerce platforms.

In addition to all this, the new Fenda Audio soundbar comes with a warranty of 12 months.

F&D HT-330 Soundbar Features

The soundbar is claimed to provide people with a “new level of immersive, cinematic audio experience at home” with the help of the 80 W power output. It also gets 6.5 mm bass drivers of the subwoofer.

The display panel of the soundbar is housed inside the cage. It has a bright LED display with a good viewing angle on the front panel.

F&D HT-330 Soundbar has been ideally designed to meet the need for quality music at your home or terrace parties. Equipped with multiple connectivity options, users can connect the Soundbar via Bluetooth 5.0. They can easily connect with any TV, Laptop, Tab, or Smartphone with just one touch.

Further, the Soundbar also supports a USB reader with MP3/WMA dual formats decoding.

Pankaj Kushwaha, Marketing Manager, Fenda Audio said, “We at F&D wish to deliver our customers the best of technology and quality at cost-effective prices. We aim at continuous innovation and for the same; we are actively carrying forward our long-term strategy of creating high-end products for every household”.

Fenda Audio (India) Pvt. Ltd. was established in the year 2004 with the objective of bringing a new audio experience to consumer homes. In India, F&D has a footprint across all major towns and cities. There is a distribution network comprising of over 1000 dealers and distributors and 10 direct branch locations. Fenda India also has a strong service presence across the country with a team of 70 well-trained service engineers.