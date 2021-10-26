Fenda Audio launches 40W PA924 Karaoke Party Speaker

Fenda Audio has announced a new speaker for the Indian market. Fenda Audio 40W portable Multi-function Karaoke Party Speaker – the PA924 has an MRP of INR 12,990.

It is available on Amazon.in and other leading online and offline stores at discounted prices. In addition, the product is backed with a standard 12-months industry warranty.

Fenda Audio PA924 Features

The Fenda Audio PA924 features a large and robust enclosure that houses some of the latest technologies with a high-fidelity audio system. At the flick of a switch, it can replace your television’s soundbar. In addition, it comes with a wireless microphone that turns it into a splendid karaoke system. The speakers can also light up the dance floor with multi-colour lights that sync with the music rhythm.

The Fenda Audio PA924 features powerful twin 5.35-inch woofers and are paired with twin high-performance 2-inch tweeters. In addition, the drivers and the enclosure are designed and fine-tuned by Fenda’s audio engineers to ensure that you get the best audio performance.

The enclosure is made using fireproof plastic materials and a metal grille that protect the speakers from accidental damage. The two woofers are equipped with multi-colour RGB LEDs. The entire speaker is elegantly designed to add style and class to your living room. It comes with Red and Black colours that adds to its looks.

The Fenda Audio PA924 has multiple inputs too. Apart from being a karaoke audio system or a soundbar for your TV, it supports Bluetooth connectivity. There are also USB inputs so you can listen to your music playlists at any time. Additionally, there’s also a stereo FM Radio so that you can tune in to your favourite RJ any time of the day.

The speaker is also portable, and you can take your music and party anywhere. In addition, the PA924 features an inbuilt rechargeable 12V 4.4Ah battery.