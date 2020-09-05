Advertisement

FAU-G banner image is copied!

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 05, 2020 11:13 am

However, the Indian protagonist is caught copying the banner image from another portal.
Right after PUBG Mobile was banned in India, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar teased a similar battle royale game as an Indian alternative to PUBG. The Bollywood star introduced FAU-G, which is the Indian answer to PUBG Mobile. 

 

The image has been taken from the website known as FanaticalFuturist and it is just a blunt copy and paste using Photoshop. One can see in the image below that the image used for an article about the US Army is eerily similar to the one used in FAU-G. The only difference here is the fact that the developers have added the Indian flag and made some changes in the colour tone. 

 

This is sad to see that FAU-G, which has been marketed so heavily, is using just a stock image and re-releasing it as its own creation. The game is created by nCore Games and it is known as Fearless and United: Guards (FAU: G). 

 

The developers claim that the game has been launched in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanibhar Bharat movement. However, it seems that the company is just copying and pasting the image as of know. It would be interesting to see whether the company will actually create an atmanibhar FAU-G or will just get inspired from PUBG Mobile and give you the desi alternative, which is the case with most of the desi apps these days. 

 

