Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch launched in India

Fastrack has launched a new smartwatch in India called Reflex Play. The brand has launched its second smartwatch this year after the launch of Reflex Vox back in February of this year. The Reflex Play smartwatch comes with an AMOLED display and more than 25 sports modes.

The Fastrack Reflex Play is priced at Rs. 7,995 but customers can get the Reflex Play via Amazon India at a discounted price of Rs 5,995 for a limited period. An added 10% discount is available for Bank of Baroda cardholders. The smartwatch is available in four colours namely pink, orange, black, and blue.

Fastrack Reflex Play Specifications

The Reflex Play sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and comes with 25+ sports modes along with a circular aluminum dial. For health tracking, the watch offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, blood pressure tracking, and sleep tracking. Next, the smartwatch also comes with 100+ cloud-based watch faces for customisation purposes.

It features notification alerts, music, and camera controls as well. The Fastrack Reflex Play is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones and features several built-in games. It comes with IP68-level dust and water protection rating. You get a claimed battery life of 7 days. The Fastrack Reflex Play also supports Always on Display feature.

As for other recent launches, Zebronics recently also unveiled the Iconic smartwatch in India. The watch comes with a large touch screen and also has an advanced companion app on iOS and Android for easy monitoring and settings. It has 10 watch faces and you can select from more than hundred watch faces from the app.

The Zebronics Iconic also comes with a bunch of fitness features and health monitoring features such as real-time blood pressure monitoring, oxygen saturation (Sp02), and continuous heart rate monitoring.