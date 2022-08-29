Fastrack Reflex Play+ Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch launched in India

Fastrack today launched its new Fastrack Reflex Play+, their first ever Bluetooth Calling smartwatch. The new Reflex Play+ comes with a 7-day battery life and sports an AMOLED display. Apart from that, it can help the users with mobile notifications, tracking activities and more.

This new smartwatch Fastrack Reflex Play+ is priced at Rs 6,995 and is now available to shop in Fastrack stores and the Fastrack website. The Reflex Play+ comes with BT calling features and is equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone, which allows users not only to receive call notifications but also to answer them directly through the watch.

The Reflex Play+ has a 1.3” AMOLED display that, as per the brand, ensures clearer visibility throughout the day. There are multiple animated watch faces and four colour variants available for Reflex Play+.

Reflex Play+ is a smartwatch that supports voice assistants, including Google and Siri. It also includes a host of features like music control, camera control, a 7-day battery life, notifications alert, etc. providing a functional user experience. Fastrack Reflex Play+ also enables features to monitor your health, such as Heart Rate Monitor, SPO2 and BP monitor. The sedentary reminder feature and multiple sports modes.

