Fastrack launches Reflex 3.0 Smart fitness band, headphones, wireless earbuds and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2021 4:02 pm

Latest News

Fastrack has launched its latest Reflex 3.0 Smart Band and has also entered the new hearables category with audio products
Fastrack today announced three new product offerings under Fastrack Reflex portfolio - Fastrack Reflex 3.0, Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay, and Fastrack Reflex Tunes which marks the brand’s entry into the Hearables segment. The products will be available in Fastrack stores and Fastrack.in and start from Rs 1795.

 

Reflex 3.0 is the newest smart band from the company that comes in dual tone with 10+ sports modes tracker ranging from Yoga, running, hiking to cycling and offers 20 watch faces which can be matched with interchanging straps. The smartband is sold at a price point of Rs 2495. 

 

Fastrack Reflex 3.0

The smartband also supports Fastrack's Reflex World app. The app provides the user with a fitness activity report and in the future will give access to health and diet tips, new workout suggestions. Fastrack has big plans for this App in the future and aims to make it a part of consumers’ lifestyle by taking a holistic approach. 

 

Its full touch colour display allows music and camera control via touch. With 10 day battery life, Reflex 3.0 is water-resistant and is equipped with a Heart Rate Monitor along with a host of other features like phone finder, sleep tracker, idle alert, and vibration alarm and more. 

 

Another product under the wearable segment that the brand will launch soon will be the Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay powered by YONO SBI. In its second association with YONO SBI, Titan company rolls out Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay, a contactless payment solution in the form of a fashionable sleek fitness band. 

 

Reflex 2C Pay assists consumers to make contactless payment and also helps them with their fitness regime. The watch comes with features like Sleep and Activity tracker, Phone finder, Music Control, 7 day power reserve and more.

 

Fastrack has also entered a new Hearables category with Fastrack Reflex Tunes. The smart audio accessories have become an integral part of youth’s lifestyle, from work to studies to gaming. Fastrack Reflex Tunes offer a range of products from over the head, behind the neck and the truly wireless. "The hearables are designed with an understanding of the audience and are packed with great sound quality and extended battery life", as per the company. 

 

Fastrack Reflex Tunes are compatible with Android and iOS, have bluetooth v5.0 and have varying playtime range from 6 to 26 hours. 

Latest News from

