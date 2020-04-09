Facebook's dating app rolled out

Facebook has quietly released a new dating app called 'Tuned' on the IOS App store

Advertisement

Facebook has silently rolled out its new dating app on the Apple Store and is calling it Tuned. The app is a virtual space were couples can privately share their mood, exchange music with Spotify, create digital scrapbooks and more. The app is under the aegis of the New Product Experimentation (NPE) team at Facebook and is billed as a “private space” for the couple to connect.

The NPE describes it as "A private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves. With Tuned, you can be as mushy, quirky, and silly as you are together in person, even when you're apart. Creatively express your love, share your mood, exchange music, and build a digital scrapbook of your special moments,"

Advertisement

The app does need its users to sign in with a Facebook account. The app is not very different from the likes of other platforms built for chatting. It too lets you send pictures, videos, cards and voice memos with stickers and reactions just like any other messaging platform. But the app is marketed as a space solely dedicated to people in relationships. Music too can be shared thanks to the integration of Spotify. The app still poses a question for privacy as the data that the users will enter for Tuned can be used for ad targeting.

The NPE was launched last summer and already has a meme-making app. "NPE Team apps will be aligned with Facebook's mission of giving people the power to build community but will focus on shipping entirely new experiences. We decided to use this separate brand name to help set the appropriate expectations with users that NPE Team apps will change very rapidly and will be shut down if we learn that they're not useful to people. Many of the products we create will start small and may not resonate with everyone. And we expect many will be shut down as a result. That's okay. Because we believe building without fear of failure is the only way to achieve success," NPE stated. NPE is basically a platform for experimentation as the name suggests

Tuned is currently available only on the IOS App store.