Facebook, Sony to bring content from India’s upcoming cricket tours

In partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Facebook will showcase highlights and videos from India’s upcoming cricket tours of Sri Lanka and England.

The partnership includes match highlights and videos across three ODIs, three T20Is, and five Tests showcased on Facebook Watch.

Dhawan-led Team India will kickstart their tour of Sri Lanka with three-match ODI series from July 18. India will then play the short T20I series from 25th July to 29th July. All matches of the ODI and T20I series will be played at the famous R. Premadasa Stadium. It will be followed by a Test match against England from September 10-14.

The wide range of content will include match highlights. This will also include in-play moments with best catches, best wickets, and man of the match, amongst others.

Facebook Watch claims it can help people to connect with each by videos. Facebook says that it is constantly working towards building and enabling video experiences that connect people and India’s cricket tours is an ideal oppportunity. Cricket is an integral part of building the social viewing experience on the platform and bringing the community together.

The watch is available on mobile, desktop and on Facebook’s TV app and it has different video sections like “Most Talked About,” which highlights shows that spark conversation.

Speaking on the announcement, Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “We are positive that bringing the action from the matches will further bolster the conversations and engagement amongst cricket fans from across the globe.”

Manish Aggarwal, Head – Growth and Monetisation, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Our association with Facebook will enable us to extend thrilling content to cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement around what happens on the pitch.”