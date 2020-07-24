Advertisement

Facebook Messenger update brings app lock and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 24, 2020 12:16 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced a new app lock feature that is touted to deliver another layer of security to the private messages and it will prevent others from accessing it.
Facebook has introduced new features to its popular messaging application, the Facebook Messenger. The update brings app lock, new privacy settings and more. 

 

The company has introduced a new app lock feature that is touted to deliver another layer of security to the private messages and it will prevent others from accessing it. App Lock uses the device’s privacy settings like fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app, and the user's touch or face ID is not transmitted to or stored by Facebook. The feature is available on iPhone and iPad and will come to Android in the next few months. One can access the feature in the new Privacy settings section. 

 

The brand has also introduced new Privacy settings. The section now makes it easier to access settings and features like audience for your stories, muted stories and blocked people. “We’re always working to give you more control over your privacy, so as we introduce more privacy features, you’ll have this centralized place to find them,” the company said in a statement. 

 

The brand says that it will soon introduce new controls, which will help users to decide who can message or call directly, who goes to your requests folder, and who can’t message or call you at all.

 

“We’re also exploring more ways to protect your privacy and safety when someone you don’t know sends you a message. We’ll be testing a feature similar to what exists on Instagram and WhatsApp that blurs images in your message requests folder. This way, you have the choice to view an image from someone you may not know before replying to the message or blocking or reporting the account,” the company said.

 

