Facebook launches 'BARS' app for rappers under closed-beta testing

Facebook's next take on TikTok is 'BARS', an app made for the rappers around the world

Facebook has yet made another attempt to take on TikTok in the form of another app called 'BARS' that is made for budding rappers. The app has been developed by Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) R&D team and is currently available under closed beta testing.

The BARS app from Facebook allows users to create and share raps using built-in tools. The NPE team says that users don't require any formal rap experience to create content using the BARS app. The app has been created to make content specifically in rapping style, unlike other short-video capturing apps.

The app automatically suggests rhymes using a rhyming dictionary to keep your flow going. Then, there is a Challenge mode in which one gets the ability to sing freestyle along with auto-suggested word cues.

After you are finished with your rap, you can choose from a variety of audio and visual filters to take your creations to the next level. “I know access to high-priced recording studios and production equipment can be limited for aspiring rappers. On top of that, the global pandemic shut down live performances where we often create and share our work", said BARS Community Manager DJ Iyer. “So, along with a group of aspiring rappers, we've been building BARS: a place for aspiring rappers to create and share their art", he added.

The BARS app then let's you export your rap videos and save them to the gallery once you've finished refining the rap you have made. You can also share your content with others through other social media platforms.

To get access to the app, you can sign up for the waitlist in the app. The app says it will be opening up invites in batches, starting with folks in the US, as they continue to improve the experience. There's no word on when or if the app will debut on Android as it's currently available only on iOS for a few members. You can stay up to date on invites and all things BARS on Instagram, by following the account with handle @getbarsapp.