Facebook is adding the ability to share Instagram reels to its own app

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2021 10:59 am

Facebook is adding the ability to share Instagram Reels on its own app as well.
Facebook has confirmed that the company has been testing a feature in India on Instagram that allows users to share the Instagram Reels they create, on the Facebook platform as well. 

 

"In India, we're testing the ability for Instagram creators to choose to have their Reels recommended on Facebook... creators can reach new audiences and people can create and discover more entertaining content," a Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters.

 

In the test, some of the Indian users who create the 30-second long reels on Instagram will be provided with the option of having them recommended on Facebook as well. Not only this but Facebook confirms it will soon bring its own version of Reels to the Facebook app also. 

 

In related news to Instagram, the platform recently introduced Live Rooms, giving you the ability to go Live on Instagram with up to four people. Previously, the social media app allowed you to go live with only one other person in a stream, but now it is letting you “double up” on your live broadcast.

 

According to Instagram, Live Rooms feature will open up more creative opportunities - start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends. 

