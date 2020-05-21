Facebook introduces Shops to bring small businesses online

The company has introduced Facebook Shops platforms is said to make buying and selling online easier.

Facebook has announced the launch of its new service through which it will bring small businesses online. The company has introduced Facebook Shops platforms is said to make buying and selling online easier.

The company says that Facebook Shops makes it easier for businesses to set up a single online store for customers across both its platforms, Facebook and Instagram. One can create Facebook for free and one can choose the products they want to display in their catalogue and customise the look and feel of their digital shop. This can be done by using the cover image and accent colours.

Customers can find Facebook Shops on a business’ Facebook Page or Instagram profile or simply discover it through stories or ads. Once done, users can browse full collections, save products they are interested in buying and place an order. The company says that customers can either checkout on the seller website or without leaving the app if the business has enabled checkout option. However, this is currently valid for the US.

Furthermore, customers can easily enquire about products, ask questions, get support, track deliveries and more through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct. Facebook says that in future, users will be able to view a business’ shop and make the purchase right within a chat in WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct. The brand has also revealed that sellers will be able to tag products from their Facebook Shop or catalogue before going live and the products will be shown at the bottom of the video.

Facebook will also introduce loyalty programmes for the Facebook account. Users will be able to easily see and keep track of points and rewards. The company is exploring ways to help small businesses create, manage and surface a loyalty program on Facebook Shops.

Moving on, Facebook is working more closely with partners like Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, ChannelAdvisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Tienda Nube and Feedonomics to give small businesses the support they need.