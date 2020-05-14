Advertisement

Exclusive: Vivo V20 expected to be launched this year in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2020 5:43 pm

Nipun Marya, Marketing Head of Vivo India, told The Mobile Indian that the company will launch Vivo V20 smartphone in India this year.
Vivo India is gearing up to face the new normal post-COVID 19. It plans to launch new smartphones and strengthen its existing manufacturing facility to give a major push to Make in India Campaign. Talking about the future smart[hone roadmap, Nipun Marya, Marketing Head of Vivo India, said to The Mobile Indian, " Vivo V20  can be expected this year."  He didn't share any specific timelines or specs of the device.

 

Vivo has recently launched the Vivo V19 smartphone, so it makes sense that the successor of this smartphone will be introduced in the country by the Q3 or Q4 of 2020. On the after-sale support, he said that since the lockdown restrictions are lifting up, Vivo has made some of their service centres operational across the country. He further added that the company has made sure that social distancing norms are followed and the company is following all the guidelines to ensure that its customers and employees are safe from COVID-19 pandemic. “If anyone wants to go Vivo service centre, he or she can go with peace as the centres are operational,” he added. 

 



 

When asked about will it enter the mobile accessory market and launch a slew of products like TWS earbuds and more, he said that the company is planning to launch those accessories that will help improve Vivo smartphone experience. “We will launch accessories in the near future that will complement our mobile ecosystem. We will launch those accessories, which we think is closely related to our smartphones. If we are able to provide the same experience, as we have done with our smartphones, only then we will launch mobile accessories in the country. Just because a category is hot right now and it is witnessing a steep rise, we will still not enter it without proper analysis,” he said.

 

On rolling out updates to its range of smartphones, he said that Vivo is ready with a detailed schedule for rolling out updates to its smartphones. “I have a word with our R&D team and the team has provided with a detailed schedule for rolling out updates. I will share the schedule with our customers very soon so that they can get clarity on when their Vivo smartphone will receive the update. Updates are going to come in the near future and they are not very far away,” Marya said.

