Exclusive: Soundbars coming soon from World of PLAY

Wearable and hearable accessories are seeing a boom in India, and homegrown brands are ruling the segment. One such brand is ‘World of PLAY’, an Indian brand focusing on TWS earbuds and smartwatches. The brand has confirmed that they are getting ready to launch some new products.

In an interview with The Mobile Indian, the co-founder of World of PLAY, Hamish Patel said, ” We are soon going to launch Soundbars and an upgraded TWS in the country.”

Play of World has launched two smartwatches, including the PlayFit Flaunt 2 and PlayFit Dial 3 Pro, this week.

The Flaunt 2 will succeed the PlayFit Flaunt, which launched back in January of this year. The watch came with a 1.78-inch Super-AMOLED, Always-on Display (AOD) and offered 550 nits brightness with an IPS panel and also 2.5D Glass. PLAYFIT Flaunt was powered by the latest Realtek chipset, ensuring a one-connect Bluetooth calling connection.

It came with a runtime of 5 days and could stay on standby for more than 20 days on a single charge. It came with 100+ (pre-integrated) sports functions. It can also measure heart rate, SpO2, sleep cycle, and respiratory rate and provide a sedentary alert.

It sported a female health tracker and an IP67 rating, making the device dust and water-resistant. The smartwatch also had voice assistance support through Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

New TWS earbuds are also nearing launch in the coming weeks and will be a successor to one of the brand’s older products. Patel said, “Call Quality will be the USP of these earbuds”.