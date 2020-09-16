Advertisement

Exclusive: Realme 7i, Smart Cam 360, Smart Bulb, Smart TV 55, Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 16, 2020 6:13 pm

Realme is planning to launch Realme Smart Cam 360 home security camera, Realme Smart Bulb, a 55-inch TV, wireless and TWS ANC earphones and Realme 7i smartphone in India.
Realme will be launching a new smartphone and several AIoT lineup of products across audio, wearables and smart TV in India soon. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch Realme Smart Cam 360 home security camera, Realme Smart Bulb, a 55-inch TV, wireless and TWS ANC earphones and Realme 7i smartphone in India.

Sources further revealed that all these products will be launched in India at the end of September or the first week of October. They were initially unveiled at the recently concluded IFA event earlier this month.

For audio product range, there might be Realme Buds Wireless Pro ANC neckband earphones and Realme Buds Air Pro ANC TWS earphones. Alongside, the company is also said to launch Realme Watch S Pro as well in the country.

 

Realme 7i

Realme 7i will be launched on September 17 in Indonesia before being launched in India. Realme 7i will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will be powered by the 11nm Snapdragon 662 SoC that clocks at 2.0GHz paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Realme 7i
Realme 7i will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole in the front.

Realme Smart Cam 360

Realme Smart Cam 360 is said to support 1080p full-HD video recording with features like wide dynamic range and 3D noise cancellation algorithm to improve image quality. The smart camera has a mechanical gimbal that achieves 360-degree panoramic vision. It has an infrared Night Vision Mode that is automatically enabled in the night. The camera has features like AI motion detection, real-time alert, and two-way voice talk enabling remote calls. It also has a physical cover for privacy.

Realme Smart Cam 360

The Realme Smart Cam 360 comes with microSD expansion up to 128GB. Realme has four global data centres to store the recorded content that can only be accessed by Realme app. AES/TLS 1.2 encryption algorithm is used for both storing and transmission of data.


Realme Smart Bulb

The Realme Smart Bulb offers 16 million colours, 1700K-6500K Color Temperature. The bulb is made from flame-resistant material and promises up to 13 years of lifespan. It even supports voice command controls, offers surge protection, and has a wide voltage input.

Realme Smart Bulb

Realme Smart TV 55-inch

The company will also be launching Realme Smart TV 55-inch in India. Realme entered the TV segment earlier this year with the launch of Realme Smart TV. It comes in 32-inch (HD) and 43-inch (full-HD) sizes at a starting price of Rs 12,999. At the IFA event, Realme confirmed that the 55-inch variant will have 108% NTSC colour gamut, ultra-HD resolution screen with HDR support. It is expected to be run Android TV 9 Pie software. The specifications of the TV are unknown at the moment.

Realme Smart TV

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro will come with a round dial and an AMOLED display. It is likely to come with a 1.39-inches AMOLED touch panel with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It is said to pack a battery with a capacity of 420mAh. It should be able to track steps, distance, calories, and real-time heart rate. As of now, there is no additional information available on the Realme Watch S Pro.

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Buds Wireless Pro ANC neckband earphones and Realme Buds Air Pro ANC TWS earphones

Realme plans to bring two new TWS earbuds with ANC dubbed Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Wireless Pro in India. The Realme Buds Air Pro will come in true wireless (TWS) format, while the Buds Wireless Pro will have a neckband design. Both of these earphones are stated to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. The information on the features of both of them is very scarce at the moment.

