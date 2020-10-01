Advertisement

Exclusive: itel to launch Made in India budget Smart TV soon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 01, 2020 3:44 pm

itel will be launching three series targeting the tier 3 and below markets.
itel, a smartphone brand owned by Transsion Holdings, is gearing up to launch a Smart Tv in India soon in 32” to 55” screen sizes. itel TV is expected to give tough competition to the likes of Realme and Xiaomi TV.

The company has already started teasing the upcoming TV launch via its social media handles. In itel’s recent social media post, the brand hints at its product being fully loaded with features to empower users with magical entertainment experience. The social media post also confirms itel TV’s brand proposition to create ‘Magic In Every Home’ with this upcoming category launch.

As per the industry sources, itel will be launching three series targeting the tier 3 and below markets. The itel TVs are expected to be technologically advanced one-stop entertainment product solution with screen sizes starting from 32” to 55” at an affordable price point.

The TV is also expected to come with Smart OS 9.0 which helps in ultimate optimization leading to better performance. It seems that itel TV will come packed with a Frameless Premium ID design, Dolby Audio, A+ Grade Panel and much more.

 

itel recently launched new lineup of smart TVs in Kenya. The new range of Itel TVs include itel S321, itel S431 and the itel D243. It is likely that the company will launch the same TVs in India.

The S321 and the S431 comes with 32 inches and 43 inches respectively. They come with iCast fearture which allows users to cast their smartphone screens to their TVs without WiFi or cables. Both of the devices also comes with A+ grade panel.

itel D243 comes with a smaller screen size of 24 inch. It features a tampered glass to protect it from shocks or accidental falls.

In recent months we have seen a slew of affordable smart TV launched by smartphone brands like Xiaomi and Realme. Even Nokia has launched its range of Android TVs in association with Flipkart.

