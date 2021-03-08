Advertisement

Excitel launches OTT entertainment plan with Zee5, Voot subscriptions at no extra cost

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 08, 2021 6:05 pm

Excitel has launched a new OTT entertainment broadband plan under which the ISP will give access to Zee5, Voot and more subscriptions at no extra cost
Excitel, the internet service provider has unveiled a special broadband plan curated to cater the growing OTT consumption. The bundled service is available starting this month and allows subscribers to access multiple leading over-the-top (OTT) platforms namely ZEE5, Voot, Eros, Shemaroo at no added cost. 

 

The subscriptions are complementary with Excitel’s 300 Mbps/3 months plan priced at just Rs 752 and is available in all Excitel servicing cities. 

 

Elated with the announcement, Vivek Raina, CEO and Co-Founder, Excitel shared, “About 49% of the youth in India spends two to three hours daily on OTT platforms. This surge in content consumption is pegging Indian OTT base to triple this year".

 

"Being/Crowned the  preferred  go- to streaming partner of India, we at Excitel, are happy to partner with leading OTT players to cater to the binge-watching needs of the youth in the country. The bundle pack enables users to consume top of the line OTT content with our 300Mbps package at no extra cost and zero buffering”, he added. 

 

A ZEE5 India spokesperson also said, “Through this partnership, we aim to expand our reach by tapping into Excitel’s extensive consumer base to further bolster our presence across the country. We are certain that our seamless content viewing experience combined with our fresh, purposeful, and bespoke premium content will engage millions of entertainment-loving audiences, enriching their video streaming experience even further.”

 

For three months’ validity, Excitel gives 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 565, Rs 638 and Rs 752 per month which cost Rs 1695, Rs 1914 and Rs 2256 for three months respectively.

 

For an year worth of validity, Excitel offers unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 399 a month which comes to Rs 4788 for a year and Rs 499 a month which comes to Rs 5988 a year respectively. 

