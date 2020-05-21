Advertisement

Excitel Broadband offers 'Work from Home' data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2020 4:26 pm

Latest News

Excitel is offering two types of broadband plans - Reeltime and Fiber.
Advertisement

In light of the Coronavirus outbreak, people have been quarantined in their homes and are working from home. The need of high-speed data has no doubt increased in the country. Considering the need, Excitel Broadband has announced extensions to its ongoing #WFH Data Plans.

Excitel is offering two types of broadband plans - Reeltime and Fiber. The Reeltime plans provide speeds up to 100Mbps while the Excitel Fiber plans come with up to 300Mbps speeds.

The plans range from 50 Mbps all the way up to 300Mbps. The monthly charges start from Rs 405 for the 50Mbps plan and go up to Rs 508 for the 300Mbps plan. If you opt for the quarterly, half-yearly, or annual payment plan, the prices will be cheaper per month.

The roll-out also comes into play with an effort to reach out to potential customers in otherwise underserved areas in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 markets, the company said in an official statement.

Following are May-June’s #WFH offers:

Excitel Broadband

Apple, Google contract tracing feature is here but will it work in India?

Twitter is testing new conversation settings to limit replies on a tweet

Uber expands package delivery service to five more cities in India

Facebook introduces new 'Lock Your Profile' safety feature in India

Should you spend Rs 8,999 for Moto G8 Power Lite?

Tecno Spark 5 First Impression: Cheapest quad camera smartphone

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Excitel Broadband Excitel Broadband plans Excitel plans Excitel Work From Home plans

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BSNL introduces Rs 18 combo plan with 1.8GB data per day

Jio Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan discontinued

Vodafone Idea removes double data offer on Rs 399, Rs 599 prepaid plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies