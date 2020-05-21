Excitel Broadband offers 'Work from Home' data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps

Excitel is offering two types of broadband plans - Reeltime and Fiber.

In light of the Coronavirus outbreak, people have been quarantined in their homes and are working from home. The need of high-speed data has no doubt increased in the country. Considering the need, Excitel Broadband has announced extensions to its ongoing #WFH Data Plans.



Excitel is offering two types of broadband plans - Reeltime and Fiber. The Reeltime plans provide speeds up to 100Mbps while the Excitel Fiber plans come with up to 300Mbps speeds.



The plans range from 50 Mbps all the way up to 300Mbps. The monthly charges start from Rs 405 for the 50Mbps plan and go up to Rs 508 for the 300Mbps plan. If you opt for the quarterly, half-yearly, or annual payment plan, the prices will be cheaper per month.



The roll-out also comes into play with an effort to reach out to potential customers in otherwise underserved areas in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 markets, the company said in an official statement.



Following are May-June’s #WFH offers: