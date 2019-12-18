EVM launches En Series of Power Banks starting at Rs 1499

EVM EnAble+ comes with 10,000 mAh capacity, EnAble has 10,000 mAh capacity while the EnCore has 5000mAh capacity.

EVM has launched an 'En Series' of power-packed, ultra-light power banks in India. The series comprises of three variants of power banks - EnAble+, EnAble and EnCore priced at Rs 2400, Rs 2299 and Rs 1499 respectively.



EnAble+ comes with 10,000 mAh capacity, EnAble has 10,000 mAh capacity while the EnCore has 5000mAh capacity. These power-banks are available for purchase on online market places like Amazon and Snapdeal.





These user-friendly power banks can be recharged using both USB Type-C cable and Micro USB cable, allowing the user to use the same cable to charge the phone and the power bank. This light-weight, glass finished power banks are built using the highest quality of Lithium Polymer cells that helps the battery to be fully recharged for longer period of time.



There is a 9 layers protection from short circuits, current and voltage overloads and protection against overheating that ensures the safety of its consumers who are using the product.





