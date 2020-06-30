Advertisement

Eureka Forbes launches Aquaguard Marvel water purifier for Rs 15,392

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 4:08 pm

The Aquaguard Marvel is available for Rs 15,392 on Amazon India and it comes with 1 year warranty on RO membrane.
Eureka Forbes Limited has today launched the new Aquaguard Marvel water purifier. The Aquaguard Marvel is available for Rs 15,392 on Amazon India and it comes with 1 year warranty on RO membrane.

Aquaguard Marvel is packed with a unique combination of technologies like RO + UV e-boiling + Taste Adjuster and the Active Copper Technology. This patented Active Copper technology provides goodness of copper by infusing copper ions into the water.

RO technology removes TDS, hardness, pesticides & heavy metals & also eliminates harmful bacteria, viruses, protozoa & cysts. UV e-boiling technology ensures that every drop of water is as healthy & safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. Taste Adjuster (MTDS) controller enables adjustment of taste depending upon the source of water. Mineral Guard Technology retains essential minerals in your water. Chemi-Block remove excess chlorine and organic impurities    
 
Aquaguard Marvel is furnished with a 7-stage purification process and comes with 8L capacity. It has a countertop and wall mount friendly design and is available in metallic copper finish. With Amazon’s extensive network across the country, customers will get easy access to the best in class Aquaguard Marvel, including free installation within 1-2 days of delivery.

 Speaking on the association, Shashank Sinha, Chief Transformation Officer and Head of Marketing, Eureka Forbes said, “While the country is engaged in a big on-going battle, access to safe and healthy drinking water still remains a grave issue. As pioneers in the water purification business, Eureka Forbes understands the water sources in India and over the years, has championed the cause of safe drinking water. Through this association with Amazon, Eureka Forbes aims to leverage its patented Active Copper technology along with the wide network and reach to provide clean & healthy drinking water infused with goodness of copper to the consumers across the length and breadth of the country and safeguard their family’s health.”

Commenting on the association, Shalini Puchalapalli, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said, “We are delighted to partner with Eureka Forbes and bring the Aquaguard Marvel to customers on Amazon.in. Aquaguard is a household name and the brand of choice for customers when it comes to water purification solutions across the country. With this launch, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the home & kitchen category providing customers with a vast selection and an unmatched shopping experience.“

