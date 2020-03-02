  • 19:16 Mar 02, 2020

Eureka Forbes introduces new Forbes Health air conditioner in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2020 6:36 pm

Dubbed as Forbes Health Conditioner, it comes with a starting price of Rs 43,990 and it goes up to Rs 64,990.
Eureka Forbes has today announced the launch of its air conditioner in India. Dubbed as Forbes Health Conditioner, it comes with a starting price of Rs 43,990 and it goes up to Rs 64,990. 

 

The company has revealed that the new Forbes Health air conditioner is available in 5 Star ratings in 1 tonne and 1.5-tonne version. There is also a 3-star rating for 1 tonne, 1.5 tonne and 2-tonne variants. The company has revealed that the air conditioners come with new Active Shield technology that it claims to deliver air free of 99 per cent microbes and germs within two hours. The technology also de-odorises the air quite effectively. The all-weather health conditioner provides clean air in winters too while keeping the compressor off.

 

Vikram Surendran, President, Eureka Forbes Limited, said: “Health conditioners are now a year-long necessity. Today, consumers are looking for innovation and advanced technologies that enable good health and well-being. Forbes was introduced in response to this growing consciousness. We plan to consistently introduce a range of such products to improve the quality of life.”

 

Previously, Eureka Forbes launched two new smart air purifiers in India, named as Aeroguard AP 700 DX and Dr. Aeroguard HPA 500. Both the Air Purifiers come at the price tag of Rs 19,000 and can be purchased directly from the company official website.

 

 Aeroguard AP 700 DX  comes with a six-stage filtration system, while Dr. Aeroguard HPA 500 comes with a Nine-stage filtration system. Both the smart air purifiers help to protect users from air pollutants such as dust, negative ions, viruses including H1N1, bacteria, and PM 2.5 particles.

 

