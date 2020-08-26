Advertisement

Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum-Mop launched in India for Rs 16,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 26, 2020 2:05 pm

RoboVac G10 Hybrid features smart dynamic navigation and can be controlled using the EufyHome app.
Eufy by Anker has today launched a new robotic vacuum with Voice assistance enabled ‘Robovac Hybrid G10’ for Rs 16,999. RoboVac G10 Hybrid is more intelligent, with Smart Dynamic Navigation, cleaning report cards, Wi-Fi and voice control. The product is launched with Flipkart and comes under 12 Months warranty.

RoboVac G10 Hybrid features smart dynamic navigation and can be controlled using the EufyHome app. Its advanced gyro navigation technology allows upto 2x efficiency while cleaning. The Hybrid 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combines sweeping and mopping for a deeper clean that will leave the floors clean. Robovac G10 comes with anti-scratch tempered glass cover, that provides a sleek look and superior protection, making it a pet proof surface.

The Robovac Hybrid G10 is equipped with a HEPA-style filter, it traps microscopic allergens such as dust mites, mould spores and pet dander, ensuring that expelled air is cleaner. The vacuum cleaner has a rated power of 2000pa for a superior suction power that ensures your home is clear of dirt, dust, and crumbs.

RoboVac is ultra-slim and is packed with a 3-point cleaning system consisting of a suction inlet, rolling-brush, and side-brush to deliver cleaning. The unique ‘Drop Sensing’ technology, avoids from falling downstairs and off of ledges.

Robovac G10 comes with advanced brushless motor and significantly reduces vacuuming noise. It produces only 55dB of noise while in use. Robovac G10 can be also be operated via Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant. This would allow users to control the robot through voice commands on compatible devices such as smart speakers and smartphones.

