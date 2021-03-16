Eufy by Anker launches HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Handstick Vacuum cleaner

EufyHomeVac S11 Go comes with a strong suction power of 120AW (Air Watts) and upto 40-minutes of battery life on a single charge.

US-based Eufy by Anker, announced the launch of its all new HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Handstick Vacuum cleaner into the Indian Markets. The product is priced at Rs 17,999 and comes with a 12 Months warranty. It is available on Flipkart India along with leading retail stores in India.



The Vacuum cleaner comes with ultra-suction power for deep cleaning and a whole assortment of accessories. The product is available on Flipkart India along with leading retail stores in India.



EufyHomeVac S11 Go comes with a strong suction power of 120AW (Air Watts) and upto 40-minutes of battery life on a single charge. It also has a five-tier filtration system which includes a HEPA filter to ensure a high-level of cleanliness around your home along with maximizing the motor performance. The washable high-efficiency filter ensures minimal maintenance and improved performance.



EufyHomeVac S11 Go comes with three modes; namely max, mid and low which enables the user to customise the cleaning power as well as battery-life of the vacuum. Utilize all of the 120AW suction power in max-mode for 8 minutes of fierce and focused cleaning when tackling the deepest dust and debris. With its dual-vortex technology, the vacuum cleaner delivers increased efficiency and the dust-tight air containment reduces air pollution.



HomeVac S11 Go comes with attachments suitable for any cleaning scenario. The accessories includes wall mounting accessories, a floor brush, an AC charger, a metal hose, a long crevice tool, another 2-in-1 crevice tool for softer touch, a mini-motorized brush and an extension hose.





The cordless, lightweight design allows you to manoeuvre into corners and around furniture with ease. The lights at the bottom of S11 Go, allows you to easily clean spots in darker areas of the house like under your sofa or bed too.



