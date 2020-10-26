Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Pure Vacuum Cleaner launched in India at Rs 3,999

The HomeVac H11 Pure compact and lightweight appliance has a powerful suction capacity of 5500 Pa.

Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Pure Vacuum Cleaner has been launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999. The Hand Held Vacuum cleaner is available on Flipkart. The product comes with a 7-day replacement warranty too.



The HomeVac H11 Pure compact and lightweight appliance has a powerful suction capacity of 5500 Pa. Engineered to cover every corner, the device comes with multiple attachments & extension nozzles for all kinds of waste (pet hair to breadcrumbs). Its 2 in 1 crevice tool reaches the deepest corner or low-lying furniture and even makes it suitable for delicate surfaces like Laptops and devices.



The Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with Ozone Air Purification Technology, that can eradicate odours created by sports equipment or well-used shoes by activating the ozone feature in the immediate vicinity.



This complete cordless handheld vacuum cleaner from Eufy is approximately as big as a wine bottle. It is also lightweight with a weight of only 0.58 kg, which makes it easy to use and store it. The product also comes with convenient charging options, allowing users to charge with a phone charger as well a power bank.



This non-slip and ergonomically designed vacuum cleaner ensures comfortable and precise handling. The filter of this product too, can be washed with ease, which makes maintaining this vacuum cleaner convenient and effortless.