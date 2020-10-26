Advertisement

Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Pure Vacuum Cleaner launched in India at Rs 3,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 26, 2020 4:31 pm

Latest News

The HomeVac H11 Pure compact and lightweight appliance has a powerful suction capacity of 5500 Pa.
Advertisement

Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Pure Vacuum Cleaner has been launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999. The Hand Held Vacuum cleaner is available on Flipkart. The product comes with a 7-day replacement warranty too.

The HomeVac H11 Pure compact and lightweight appliance has a powerful suction capacity of 5500 Pa. Engineered to cover every corner, the device comes with multiple attachments & extension nozzles for all kinds of waste (pet hair to breadcrumbs). Its 2 in 1 crevice tool reaches the deepest corner or low-lying furniture and even makes it suitable for delicate surfaces like Laptops and devices.

The Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with Ozone Air Purification Technology, that can eradicate odours created by sports equipment or well-used shoes by activating the ozone feature in the immediate vicinity.

This complete cordless handheld vacuum cleaner from Eufy is approximately as big as a wine bottle. It is also lightweight with a weight of only 0.58 kg, which makes it easy to use and store it. The product also comes with convenient charging options, allowing users to charge with a phone charger as well a power bank.

This non-slip and ergonomically designed vacuum cleaner ensures comfortable and precise handling. The filter of this product too, can be washed with ease, which makes maintaining this vacuum cleaner convenient and effortless.

Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum-Mop launched in India for Rs 16,999

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Philips launches new urban living series Air Purifiers

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers
Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages
How to Use JioPages Browser?

How to Use JioPages Browser?
lava Pulse review

lava Pulse review

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies