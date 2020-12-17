Advertisement

Equator launches super combo EZ 5000 CV in India with in-built Sanitize cycle

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2020 5:22 pm

Latest News

Equator Super Combo EZ 5000 CV is available for sale online on the brand’s website and through e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart, PaytmMall etc.
Advertisement

Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the launch of Super Combo EZ 5000 CV in India. Starting at the price range of 59,000, the washing machines come in 9 kgs weight load capacity.

 

The product is available for sale online on the brand’s website and through e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart, PaytmMall etc.

Advertisement


People are wearing masks as a possible defense from covid-19 and other winter led health issues. Along with wearing mask every time you step out, it is equally necessary to sanitize the face mask and clothes. The new range of washing machines makes life easier with its Sanitize Wash Cycle.

 

With Equator’s in-built Sanitize cycle, it helps to kill germs by heating the water at a temperature of 74 degrees Celsius. The anti-microbial Drum Baffles further reduces the growth of bacteria while keeping the clothes safe. The machine also helps sanitize different clothing fabrics like Wool, Khadi, etc that can be adjusted based on the type of fabrics being washed to ensure optimal care and protection.

 

Equator washing machine generates only 60 dB of noise. It is designed to automatically weigh the clothes in the drum and select the appropriate water level and temperature to ensure thorough cleaning. The baffles of the stainless steel drum feature anti-microbial treatment technology that ensures the drum remains hygienic.

 

You can use the Delay Start function to program this washing machine to start after a period of up to 24 hours, allowing your solid clothes to be soaked well enough to ensure a hygienic wash. This function can be used in advance to take advantage of anticipated electricity cut-offs.

 

The child lock feature of this Equator washing machine stops your child from meddling with the settings you have chosen. This washing machine offers three Dry Programs - Sensor Dry, 60-minute Time Dry and a 12-minute Refresh Dry. You also get 4 levels of dryness to choose from. The 1400 RPM of this washing machine’s spin cycle extracts more water to cut short the amount of time required to dry the clothes.

 

The Equator washing machine is designed to restart the wash cycle from the time it was interrupted due to a power outage. This washing machine has dedicated wash cycles that are designed to eliminate dust mites and bedbugs that can pose serious health risks.

 

Speaking about the Sanitize Wash Cycle, Atul Vir, CEO & Founder, Equator Advanced Appliances said, “Considering the on-going pandemic situation, consumers sensitivity to health and hygiene is at a heightened level. Our in-built sanitize wash cycle helps to eliminate germs & bacteria causing health issues. Our R&D team has designed the washing machine to ensure meticulous sanitized wash performance. We are confident that our advanced technology will help customers upgrade to a healthier lifestyle.”

Asus refreshes its VivoBook, ZenBook lineup with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processor

Qualcomm QCC305x SoC announced for Truly wireless earbuds

Kingston launches three new USB Flash Drives in India

Skullcandy Hesh headphones launched in India

Apple to launch AirPods Pro Lite in early 2021: Report

Motorola Capri with 5,000 mAh battery receives FCC certification

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

KENT ALPS PLUS Air Purifier with UV disinfection launched in India

V-Guard Iris series of water heaters launched in India

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies