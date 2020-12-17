Equator launches super combo EZ 5000 CV in India with in-built Sanitize cycle

Equator Super Combo EZ 5000 CV is available for sale online on the brand’s website and through e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart, PaytmMall etc.

Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the launch of Super Combo EZ 5000 CV in India. Starting at the price range of 59,000, the washing machines come in 9 kgs weight load capacity.

People are wearing masks as a possible defense from covid-19 and other winter led health issues. Along with wearing mask every time you step out, it is equally necessary to sanitize the face mask and clothes. The new range of washing machines makes life easier with its Sanitize Wash Cycle.

With Equator’s in-built Sanitize cycle, it helps to kill germs by heating the water at a temperature of 74 degrees Celsius. The anti-microbial Drum Baffles further reduces the growth of bacteria while keeping the clothes safe. The machine also helps sanitize different clothing fabrics like Wool, Khadi, etc that can be adjusted based on the type of fabrics being washed to ensure optimal care and protection.

Equator washing machine generates only 60 dB of noise. It is designed to automatically weigh the clothes in the drum and select the appropriate water level and temperature to ensure thorough cleaning. The baffles of the stainless steel drum feature anti-microbial treatment technology that ensures the drum remains hygienic.

You can use the Delay Start function to program this washing machine to start after a period of up to 24 hours, allowing your solid clothes to be soaked well enough to ensure a hygienic wash. This function can be used in advance to take advantage of anticipated electricity cut-offs.

The child lock feature of this Equator washing machine stops your child from meddling with the settings you have chosen. This washing machine offers three Dry Programs - Sensor Dry, 60-minute Time Dry and a 12-minute Refresh Dry. You also get 4 levels of dryness to choose from. The 1400 RPM of this washing machine’s spin cycle extracts more water to cut short the amount of time required to dry the clothes.

The Equator washing machine is designed to restart the wash cycle from the time it was interrupted due to a power outage. This washing machine has dedicated wash cycles that are designed to eliminate dust mites and bedbugs that can pose serious health risks.

Speaking about the Sanitize Wash Cycle, Atul Vir, CEO & Founder, Equator Advanced Appliances said, “Considering the on-going pandemic situation, consumers sensitivity to health and hygiene is at a heightened level. Our in-built sanitize wash cycle helps to eliminate germs & bacteria causing health issues. Our R&D team has designed the washing machine to ensure meticulous sanitized wash performance. We are confident that our advanced technology will help customers upgrade to a healthier lifestyle.”