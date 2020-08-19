Advertisement

Epson introduces new range of EcoTank printers in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 19, 2020 2:34 pm

The Epson EcoTank L15150 comes with a price tag of Rs 44,999, while the L15160 is priced at Rs 86,999.

Epson has today announced the launch of its new range of EcoTank printers in India. The brand has introduced  L15150 and L15160 printers in the country. 

 

The Epson EcoTank L15150 comes with a price tag of Rs 44,999, while the L15160 is priced at Rs 86,999. 

 

Epson EcoTank L15150 and L15160 features

 

The company claims that the new EcoTank printers provide very low print costs, low power consumption, extremely low TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). The printers can deliver a high page yield of up to 7,500 pages in black and 6,000 pages in colour (CMY). The new printers are powered by Epson’s proprietary PrecisionCore technology, which helps deliver faster prints. 

 

The printers also come with Epson’s Heat Free Technology to consume less power. The low power consumption also ensures there are no interruptions during power cuts as these printers work even on a conventional UPS. The printers also come equipped with a host of connectivity options including Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet - for seamless printing.

 

The Epson L15150 and L15160 are A3 size Multi-Function Colour printers (MFP) with pigment-based inks (CMYK) for water & smudge-resistant prints and enhanced durability. 

 

The Epson L14150 is an A4+ Multi-Function Colour printer (MFP), which is designed for on-demand A3+ printing and up to legal size scanning and copying. It comes with pigment-based black Ink and dye-based colour (CMY) inks and it is meant for small office/home offices (SOHO), small and medium business (SMB), corporates, the BFSI vertical and PSU and Government sector organisations. 

 

This printer can be used for photocopying up to legal size, A3+ document printing, in-house poster printing, spreadsheet printing, graphic image printing and legal-size scanning. It can also print on a variety of media from plain paper to different types of inkjet coated media for graphical print applications.


