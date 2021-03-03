EPOS launches ADAPT 100 series headphones for office professionals

The ADAPT 100 Series is built for user flexibility and all-day comfort, featuring large on-ear leatherette or foam earpads.

Part of the Demant Group, Denmark, EPOS announced its debut in India in December last year. The brand has now unveiled the ADAPT 100 series, a headset engineered for the hybrid professional. The series boasts outstanding audio quality aimed at boosting concentration and ensuring seamless communication on demand.



The emerging hybrid workforce is facing new challenges that demand new solutions from audio devices. The ADAPT 100 Series is built specifically to address these needs, with smart audio technology to ensure uncompromised performance both on the go or in the office.



The ADAPT 100 Series uses EPOS Voice technology with a noise-cancelling microphone to optimize the user’s voice and enhance their calls, and integrated EPOS ActiveGard technology protects users from acoustic shock. The series is also equipped with cross-functional capabilities to simultaneously enable a superior listening experience, free from disruption – allowing it to meet increasingly overlapping personal and business needs.



The ADAPT 100 Series is built for user flexibility and all-day comfort, featuring large on-ear leatherette or foam earpads and an ergonomic, lightweight design. A discreet boom arm that neatly folds away into the headset when not in use allows for seamless transition between calls and other tasks.



The ADAPT 130T USB II, ADAPT 130T USB-C II, ADAPT 135T USB II, ADAPT 135T USB-C II, ADAPT 160T USB II, ADAPT 160T USB-C II, ADAPT 165T USB II, ADAPT 165T USB-C II are certified for Microsoft Teams, which can be launched by simply clicking a button on call control. Plug and play device connectivity is also enabled through 3.5 mm jack, USB-A or USB-C connectors, allowing workers to easily switch between devices.

EPOS has not announced prices or availability dates in India yet, but you can check out more details about the headphones here.

Commenting on the launch, Jesper Kock Vice President, Research and Development said, “With the idea of offering pathbreaking audio solutions to our India business partners, we are excited to announce the launch of the ADAPT 100 series in India. The past year has been a testament to the earlier unnoticed significance of audio quality for business continuity, going ahead with hybrid workspace models, mitigating the gap on that front becomes pivotal. With our strong sound and innovation legacy, the ADAPT range of headsets will allow professionals to stay agile, achieve more.”