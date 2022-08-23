Elista launches Made-In-India ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker

Elista, India’s electronics, home appliances, IT, and mobile accessories brand, has announced the launch of the ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker. The Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower Multimedia speaker offers 140W of sound output.

The Twin Tower Multimedia Speaker is priced at Rs 10,500. The company offers a one-year warranty on the ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speakers. The newly launched speakers will be available through Elista’s extensive dealer network comprising over 350 partners and Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq and Payed.

Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower Features

The ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker comes with a premium wooden finish. Each speaker offers a powerful bass that is comparable to that of a theatre. The Twin Tower Speaker is also well-equipped in terms of connectivity and accepts a wide range of multi-channel inputs. These include AUX, BT, and TF/USB so that you can enjoy your music anywhere.

The device also works with FM, has a wireless microphone with digital MIC Vol. and ECHO Level controls, an LED display, and analogue Volume Bass and Treble Controls.

Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, said, “Elista is well known for innovating in the premium yet affordable consumer electronics space. With the release of the ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker, we want to improve our position in the audio market. Coming on the back of our successful ELS ST 8000 Mini-Single Tower Mini Speakers, the new addition promises to take the music experience to another level. What better time to introduce it than now, at the start of the big festive season in India? Our customers can feel the beat of the music while dancing to the music for Navratras or listening to devotional music during Durga Puja. Self-reliance is our credo, and this atmanirbharta is reflected in every product we introduce in the market.”