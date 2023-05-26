Early leak suggests OnePlus 12 will have upgraded cameras

OnePlus has become a renowned name in the industry, especially for tech enthusiasts and the brand has been upping its game with its flagships every year. A new leak suggests that OnePlus will make a big leap in terms of cameras alongside other hardware specifications with its next flagship, which should most likely be called OnePlus 12.

Tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that OnePlus has been testing high-end hardware with the engineering config of OnePlus 12. Some of the key specifications Brar was able to reveal included the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which will be announced in the second half of this year. As the case is with every OnePlus flagship, the brand will be using the latest and most powerful SoC from Qualcomm.

Next, he says that the device will have a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ display that will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. This panel may be similar to what we have seem on the OnePlus 11. Further, it will have triple rear cameras and this is where a major upgrade is taking place.

Read More: OnePlus Pad India price revealed: Check offers, specs

The leak suggests that OnePlus 12 may have two 50MP sensors, out of which one will be the primary lens and one will be an ultra-wide angle lens. However, the third sensor could be a 64MP periscope telephoto which will be a first for OnePlus.

Using a periscope sensor should allow for better zooming capabilities on the OnePlus 12 in comparison to the standard telephoto sensor on the OnePlus 11. Lastly, the device should pack a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

While the battery capacity remains the same as OnePlus 11, the efficiency gains in Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 should result in a better overall battery life experience on the OnePlus flagship.