Dyson launches Hot+Cold Cryptomic Air Purifier at Rs 61,900

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 13, 2020 4:11 pm

Dyson has launched a new Hot+Cold Cryptomic Air Purifier that can trap formaldehydes chemical particles.
Dyson has launched a new Air Purifier in a season where pollution levels are at their highest and air purifiers have become an important part of our lives. The new air purifier by Dyson is called Dyson Pure Hot+Cold Cryptomic Air Purifier and is being sold at a price of Rs 61,900 and comes with a 2 year warranty.

 

The air purifier has a blade-less design for pushing the air. As per company's claims, the air purifier can also trap formaldehydes chemical particles which can make the air not only clean but also odour free.

 

Dyson Air Purifier1

Read More: Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

 

“Harnessing Dyson’s expertise in chemistry, sensing, filtration and fluid dynamics, Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic machines are engineered to be the total air purification solution for your home - removing ultra-fine particles, odours, gases and destroying formaldehyde, continuously,” said Charlie Park, global category director for environmental control at Dyson.

 

“With thermostat heat control, the machine automatically keeps your room at the target temperature. The heating function will switch to stand-by mode once the target is reached and will switch back on once it senses a drop in the temperature.", Dyson claims. With this feature, it will keep the room at a comfortable temperature during winters. 

 

Dyson Air Purifier2

 

The air purifier also has a fan mode which can push out a frontward stream of air during summers. While it doesn't act as an air conditioner, the blowing of air does help a bit. 

 

The air purifier has a bunch of sensors inside to ensure an even distribution of air and also has a night mode. You can also control the air purifier with Alexa by giving it commands. The purifier does have a higher price when compared to other products in the segment.

