Duck Duck Go has a new powerful Anti-tracking tool: Check details

Duck Duck Go is known for its privacy and security focused features and the web-search tool turned browser is introducing another new feature for Android users, which is the App Tracking Protection, a new anti-tracking tool. While the feature isn’t out for the public yet, you can access it via the open beta of the browser.

By now, you would know that majority of the apps on your phone track you in some way or the other. The new App tracking protection tool beta feature in DuckDuckGo for Android helps block 3rd-party trackers in your apps, even when you’re not using them.

How does it work?

Once enabled, Duck Duck Go will automatically block all the hidden trackers it can identify as blockable across your apps. Its research shows that a phone with 35 apps can experience between 1,000-2,000 tracking attempts every day and contact 70+ different tracking companies.

With App Tracking Protection, you can now see exactly what the trackers are typically trying to collect, which Duck Duck Go is helping block from happening. With the feature enabled, you can continue to use your apps as usual, and App Tracking Protection works in the background to block trackers whenever it finds them, even while you sleep.

“The DuckDuckGo app on Android also offers a real-time view of App Tracking Protection’s results, including which tracking network is associated with each app and what data they’re known to collect. If you have notifications on, you’ll also get automatic summaries if you want them”, the company informed.

How to enable App Tracking Protection on Duck Duck Go?

Here are the steps to enable 3rd party app tracking protection on Duck Duck Go:

Download DuckDuckGo for Android (or update to the latest version 5.143.1).

Open Settings > App Tracking Protection (in the More from DuckDuckGo section).

Go through the onboarding (including allowing the VPN connection) and you’re done.

We think this is really a useful feature for all Android users considering how iPhone and iPad users have had the feature baked into the software for quite a while now.