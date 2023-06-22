Dota 2 Will be Removing its Battle Pass

Valve has recently announced that they will be removing the Battle Pass as Dota 2 approaches its 10th anniversary. While Dota 2 was one of the pioneers in implementing the Battle Pass system, it is also the first game to abandon it.

Battle Pass in Dota 2 is a purchasable item that enables players access to a wide variety of cosmetic items, exclusive features, and some of the tournaments as well.

Valve, in a recent blog post about Dota 2, has revealed their plans to remove the Battle Pass system and focus on consistent content delivery for all players. This means that there will be no Battle Passes for the upcoming year. Valve also mentioned that most players don’t purchase the Battle Pass, making consistent content delivery a better approach.

It appears that Dota 2 is gearing up to release a plethora of diverse updates, catering to the needs and preferences of all players. This promises to enhance the game experience by introducing a wide range of features and content suitable for everyone.

This September is likely to see a new update that will witness the variety of content that will be associated with The International, the annual esports world championship of Dota 2, but won’t be having new skins or any cosmetic items.

Might Affect the Prize Pool

As Dota 2 has already cited that the proceeds from Battle Pass are added to the prize pool of various Dota 2 tournaments. Removing Battle Pass might lead decrease in prizes.