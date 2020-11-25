DoT mandates to prefix 0 for landline to mobile calls from January 2021

DoT has made it mandatory to prefix the number '0' for every call made from landline to mobile, starting from January 2021.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has announced that starting from January 1, 2021, it will be mandatory to prefix 0 before a number for making landline to mobile calls. The news comes after the sector regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recommended the move to create enough numbering space for telcos.

DoT in a notification said that the fixed-line users will soon begin hearing the announcement notifying them of the move. The message will be played whenever a fixed-line user will dial to a mobile number without prefixing 0.

"Suitable announcement may be fed in the fixed-line switches to appraise the fixed-line subscribers about the requirement of dialling the prefix 0 for all fixed to mobile calls. This announcement should be played whenever a subscriber dials a fixed to mobile call without prefixing 0," the DoT notification said.

DoT said that the Trai's recommendation dated March 29, 2020 have been accepted in order to" ensure adequate numbering resources for fixed line and mobile services". "All the fixed-line subscribers should be provided with `0' dialling facility, that is, STD dialling facility," said the notification on DoT's website.

"DoT has given all telecom service providers time to implement the new order till January 1, 2020. Compliance of the same may be intimated," the DoT circular added.

TRAI had said that due to this change in dialling pattern, 254.4 crore additional numbering resources will be available for mobile service which will be helpful in future needs.

There will be no change in the system of placing calls from landline to landline, mobile to a landline, and mobile to mobile.