Dizo Wireless Power Neckband launching in India on February 21

Realme sub-brand Dizo is gearing up to launch new pair of Bluetooth neckband earphones in the Indian market soon. Dubbed as Dizo Wireless Power, the earphones will launch in the country on February 21.

Dizo has officially confirmed the launch date of the earphones via a tweet. Ahead of the launch, the product is also listed on Flipkart. This confirms that the upcoming earphones will be available on the e-commerce portal.

Dizo Wireless Power Pricing and Availability

As per the Flipkart listing, the Dizo Wireless Power neckband earphones will be available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 2,499. They will come in Violet Blue, Green, and Black colour variants.

Dizo Wireless Power neckband earphones will come with 11.2m audio driver. They will also come with Bluetooth v5.2 support and latency up to 88ms. In addition, there will be 150mAh battery with a total playback time of up to 18 hours.

Apart from this, Dizo Watch S is also said to be rolled out in March 2022. The exact launch date is not known though. The smartwatch will reportedly come with an AMOLED display.

The Dizo Watch S will be a budget smartwatch. It is expected that it will be priced at around Rs 5,000 in India.

Previously, Dizo Watch R and Buds Z Pro TWS were launched in India. The Dizo Watch R and Buds Z Pro are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 2,999, respectively. They are available for sale on Flipkart.

Dizo Watch R comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixel resolution. Further, there will be support for 150+ watch faces and always on display. It comes with 24h heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Dizo Buds Z Pro features 10mm, dynamic drivers, with Bass Boost+ algorithm. The buds also support super low latency of 88ms and claims to offer up to 25h of total playback on a single charge. The earbuds work with Realme Link companion app. The Buds Z Pro feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.