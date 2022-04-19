Dizo Watch S launched for less than Rs2000

Dizo has today launched Dizo Watch S smartwatch in India. The new watch comes with a large display, rectangular dial shape, over 150 watch faces, over 100 sports mode support, up to 10 battery life, and SpO2 monitor.

Dizo Watch S Price in India



The Dizo Watch S has been launched at Rs 2,299 but will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 1,999 on its sale day. The smartwatch will go on sale starting April 26 via Flipkart from 12pm onwards. In addition, it will also be soon available on select retail stores.

It comes in Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Blue colours.

Specifications

Dizo Watch S features a 1.57-inch full touchscreen LCD display with 550 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 200×320 pixels. In addition, there will be over 150 watch faces for customization.

The smartwatch comes with over 110 indoor as well as outdoor sports modes including cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga. The Dizo Watch S pairs with the Dizo app available on the Google Play store and App Store.

In addition, the watch comes packed with health and fitness monitoring features such as a heart rate tracker, SpO2 sensor, and more. Further, the watch will also offer sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking. The watch has Bluetooth v5.0 support. It is compatible with devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0.

Besides, the wearable comes in an IP68-certified build that is claimed to have dust and water resistance. The watch packs a 200mAh battery that claims to last for up to 10 days on a single charge. The inbuilt battery is also claimed to provide a standby time of up to 20 days.

The smartwatch measures 252.97×30.2×10.7mm. Other features include music control, phone camera control, smart notifications, reject/ mute calls, alarm, and find my phone, among others.