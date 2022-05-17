Dizo Wireless Dash Neckband earbuds launched in India

After launching the Dizo Wireless Power, Realme sub-brand Dizo has today launched Dizo Wireless Dash neckband earphones in India. They are the successor to last year’s Dizo Wireless.

The Dizo Wireless Dash has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1299. It will be available from Flipkart for the first time on May 24th. After sale day, it will be available for Rs 1599. The earphones come in Classic Black and Electric Blue colours.

Dizo Wireless Dash Features

As for the features, the Dizo Wireless Dash neckband feature an 11.2m audio driver based on the Bass Boost+ algorithm. They also come with Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices, SBC audio codec.

For battery life, the company claims that the new Dizo Wireless Dash will come with 30 hours of music playback on a full charge. The earbuds also support fast charging via a USB-C port.

Further, it will come with DIZO’s first Blink Charge feature, which helps the earphones give you 10 hours of music playback with just 10 mins of charge. It has a Kevlar texture design and comes with skin-friendly silicone band makes it comfortable to wear.

Furthermore, Dizo Wireless Dash earbuds support Instant Magnetic Connection, one can clip them together to power off and save battery and separate them to continue the track or directly answer a call.

The earphones come with 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode that boosts the earphone’s performance during competitive games. The earbuds support ENC for clearer calls. They have smart controls using a single button which can be pressed once to Play/Pause music, double press to skip to next track, and more.

In addition, the earbuds can be customized like switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more using the Realme Link app. Lastly, they also have IPX4 water resistance.