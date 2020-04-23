DishTV introduces Pay Later Facility for extended viewing period

DishTV is providing its customers ‘Pay Later’ service during the lockdown period without any extra charges.

DishTV has pulled out all stops to ensure essential service like DishTV running non-stop and contributing to the objective and ensuring successful implementation of the lockdown. Despite the lockdown, there will be no shutdown for subscribers of DishTV.



Now, to help its customers during the nationwide lockdown, DishTV is providing its customers ‘Pay Later’ service during the lockdown period without any extra charges. This means if a customer finds it difficult to recharge, one can just call up DishTV or give a missed call and avail extended viewing period without any extra charges and ensure non-stop connectivity.



DishTV subscribers will continue to get uninterrupted service due to the Pay Later facility which would be available without fees for all DishTV customers till further notice on nationwide lockdown.



Other than launching a channel dedicated to providing authentic Covid related information, DishTV has focused on promoting alternate means of recharge, providing multiple modes of self-help and trouble shooting. Additionally, three platform services-Fitness active, Kids active, Ayushmaan Active which would meet the needs of the entire family have also been made free.



To communicate these initiatives, DishTV has also launched a new campaign, which is aired on TV channels and social media platforms using the hashtag #DeshRechargeHoRahaHai. It is an attempt to bring out the bigger, positive aspect of the lockdown which is about ‘Recharging the nation for a better tomorrow’. Every family is fighting Corona and working for the betterment of the country by staying indoors. The campaign is designed and executed by Enormous Brands- the creative agency of Dish TV. The film has been conceived and executed entirely working from home.



The campaign #DeshRechargeHoRahaHai in the form of a video captures empty roads and popular public places. It showcases a new perspective that while it is being called a ‘lockdown’, the country is actually recharging and rejuvenating for a better tomorrow.



Commenting on the campaign and new customer initiative, Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, “People have shown exemplary resolve and spirit to follow the lockdown, by practicing self-isolation and social distancing to defeat Coronavirus. These are the testing times and we believe that the nation will emerge stronger and victorious. #DeshRechargeHoRahaHai campaign, is our tribute to our countrymen and applauds how people are enabling the nation to welcome a better tomorrow. To encourage people to stay indoors, Pay Later facility is our contribution to relieve their stress of stepping out to recharge. Stay home, stay safe.”



“These are unprecedented times for everyone everywhere in the country. What has also been exceptional in times like these, is how the nation came together like never before to fight a common cause. A fight not for oneself alone but for each other. When DishTV decided to throw their weight behind this common cause, for us the idea was in encouraging the good fight. Showing it to be a fight of optimism, which it indeed is. Telling people that the good fight today is for a better day to be and we're with everyone every step of the way.” Ashish Khazanchi - Managing Partner & Founder, EnormousBrands.



