Dish TV partners with MX Player to offer video-on-demand content

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 3:04 pm

Dish TV customers access to MX Originals, TV shows, Music Videos and Movies across multiple genres and languages.
Dish TV has today announced its partnership with MX Player to offer seamless video-on-demand content to its customers.

With this strategic association with MX player, Dish TV India has further strengthened its portfolio by adding one more app in the app zone on its Android-based connected devices, namely Dish SMRT Hub and d2h stream for its DishTV and d2h users respectively.

The collaboration will give Dish TV customers access to MX Originals, TV shows, Music Videos and Movies across multiple genres and languages. DishTV and d2h already offer the most popular apps including its streaming app ‘WATCHO’.

In addition to MX Player, the Android box offers a host of features including built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Google Play and access to all popular featured OTT platforms like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Watcho, Voot, ALTBalaji and many more.

Coupled with the ease of using voice commands via Google Assistant, the Android-based set-top box is compatible with any television set. ‘Dish SMRT Hub’ and ‘d2h stream’ are internet-enabled Android-based HD Set Top Box, available for Rs 3,999 for new subscribers & Rs 2,499 for existing subscribers.

Commenting on the partnership, Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, “Our partnership with MX Player makes it easy for our Android box users to access large content library spanning over 10 languages through this in-built app and further enhance their TV viewing experience. Offering unique and unparalleled content to our customers is always a top priority for us and through this partnership, we have taken one more step to fulfill our promise.”
 

