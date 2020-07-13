Advertisement

Dish TV India partners with hoichoi to provide exclusive Bengali language content

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 4:08 pm

With this, users will be able to stream exclusive Bengali language content on Dish SMRT Hub and D2H stream platforms.
Dish TV India has announced its partnership with hoichoi, a Bengali on-demand video and music-streaming platform. With this, users will be able to stream exclusive Bengali language content on Dish SMRT Hub and D2H stream platforms. 

 

The company has revealed that users will be able to watch hoichoi Originals, TV shows, Music Videos and Movies. The new addition brings hoichoi’s diverse catalogue with over 2000+ hours of viewing content, which includes popular Original Series like “Hello” Seasons 1 & 2, “Byomkesh” all 5 seasons, “Shobdo Jobdo”, “Montu Pilot”, “Rahasya Romancha Series 2”, “Bonyo Premer Golpo”, the recently streamed "Tansener Tanpura" among others; Classics of Satyajit Ray, Uttam Kumar-Suchitra Sen, Ritwik Ghatak; Blockbuster Films like “Gumnaami”, “Dwitiyo Purush”, “Konttho”, National Award-winning films like "Kedara", "Nagarkirtan" and many more.

 

In Addition to hoichoi, the Android box offers a host of features including built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Google Play and access to all popular featured OTT platforms like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Watcho, Voot, ALTBalaji and many more. ‘Dish SMRT Hub’ and ‘D2H stream’ are internet-enabled Android-based HD Set Top Box, available at Rs 3,999 for new subscribers and Rs 2,499 for existing subscribers. 

 

Speaking about the association, Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited said, “At a time when everyone is spending more time with their television sets, we want to ensure that people get to enjoy a whole range of entertainment shows and movies together with their families. Catering to the growing audience appetite for entertainment in their native language, we are delighted to collaborate with hoichoi to offer premium viewing content for our Bengali customers on both our DishTV and D2H platforms. We will continue to enhance the content offering on our hybrid set up box through more such partnerships.”

 

Latest Smartphones
