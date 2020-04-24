Advertisement

Did you check out this new feature on Skype?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 24, 2020 1:40 pm

Latest News

The feature is already available on Zoom and it seems that Skype has followed the former lead.
Skype has announced a new feature through which one can change the background when you using video calling feature. The feature is already available on Zoom and it seems that Skype has followed the former lead. 

 

With the new feature, users can add custom backgrounds on Skype while video calling other users. The company has revealed that the new feature is available as a part of the app update for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web with version number 8.59.0.77. In order to use this feature, users will have to do the following: 

 

How to customize background during a video call on Skype?

 

Step 1: During a call, go to the video button and click on the More menu. 

Step 2: Click to Choose background effect. 

Step 3: One can also blur the room you are in currently. On can add a new image or use a previously added image during the video call. 

 

How to customise the background for all video calls on Skype?

 

Step 1: Open the app and go to the Profile picture section

Step 2: Click on the Settings and then click on Audio & Video

Step 3: There will be an option to Choose a background effect. Add a new image to customise your background effect. 

 

Furthermore, the new app update also brings the ability to share files directly from the Mac device to all Skype contacts. Moving on, the update brings bug fixes and stability improvements. The update also brings quick access to call controls in the chat menu.

 

Tags: Skype Skype new features Skype background effect skype background change option

